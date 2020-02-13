Cisco Systems (CSCO) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Buy rating on Cisco Systems (CSCO) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $49.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 71.7% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Varonis Systems, and NortonLifeLock.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cisco Systems with a $52.26 average price target, which is a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 31, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Based on Cisco Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $13.16 billion and net profit of $2.93 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $12.44 billion and had a net profit of $2.82 billion.

