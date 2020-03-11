Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Receives a Sell from Merrill Lynch

Merrill Lynch analyst Adam Gonzalez maintained a Sell rating on Cirrus Logic (CRUS) on March 9 and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonzalez is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 53.8% success rate. Gonzalez covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Cadence Design, Ambarella, and Synopsys.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cirrus Logic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.20.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $91.63 and a one-year low of $37.25. Currently, Cirrus Logic has an average volume of 730.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRUS in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Bradley Fluke, the VP & GM, MEMS Division of CRUS bought 1,067 shares for a total of $33,344.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications.