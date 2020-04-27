Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Hold rating on Cirrus Logic (CRUS) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 74.4% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Cirrus Logic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.40.

Based on Cirrus Logic’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $375 million and net profit of $68.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $324 million and had a net profit of $29.93 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 51 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CRUS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Bradley Fluke, the VP & GM, MEMS Division of CRUS bought 1,067 shares for a total of $33,344.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.