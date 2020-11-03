Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer assigned a Hold rating to Cirrus Logic (CRUS) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 75.9% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cirrus Logic with a $80.20 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $91.63 and a one-year low of $47.04. Currently, Cirrus Logic has an average volume of 645.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRUS in relation to earlier this year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.