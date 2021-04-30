Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer assigned a Hold rating to Cirrus Logic (CRUS) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $86.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 79.8% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Cirrus Logic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.14.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $103.25 and a one-year low of $55.30. Currently, Cirrus Logic has an average volume of 651.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.