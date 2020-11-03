Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Cirrus Logic (CRUS). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $66.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 53.5% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cirrus Logic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $81.20, a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cirrus Logic’s market cap is currently $3.89B and has a P/E ratio of 24.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.22.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRUS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More on CRUS: