Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Gets a Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities analyst Derek Soderberg initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Cirrus Logic (CRUS) on January 29 and set a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderberg has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.2% and a 11.8% success rate. Soderberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Lattice Semicon, and Axon Enterprise.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cirrus Logic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $102.14, representing a 35.7% upside. In a report issued on January 27, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $103.25 and a one-year low of $47.04. Currently, Cirrus Logic has an average volume of 618.3K.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

