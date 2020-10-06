Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF) Receives a Buy from Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton analyst Prasath Pandurangan maintained a Buy rating on Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF) on March 31 and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.84.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cipher Pharmaceuticals with a $1.89 average price target, implying a 123.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Mackie Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.15 and a one-year low of $0.30. Currently, Cipher Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1,285.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages as a specialty pharmaceutical company, which have diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. It acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and markets those products. Its products include dermatology, hospital acute care, and out-licensed products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.