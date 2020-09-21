Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF) Gets a Hold Rating from Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton analyst Prasath Pandurangan maintained a Hold rating on Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF) on March 26 and set a price target of C$1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Pandurangan is ranked #1540 out of 6936 analysts.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.89, implying an 110.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.95 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cipher Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $24.34M and has a P/E ratio of 15.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.31.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CPHRF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages as a specialty pharmaceutical company, which have diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. It acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and markets those products. Its products include dermatology, hospital acute care, and out-licensed products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.