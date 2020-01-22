Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF) Gets a Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Ryan Adist- January 22, 2020, 5:58 AM EDT

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Douglas Loe maintained a Buy rating on Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF) yesterday and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Loe is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 43.1% success rate. Loe covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Neptune Wellness Solutions, IntelGenx Technologies, and Liminal BioSciences.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.08.

The company has a one-year high of $1.52 and a one-year low of $0.67. Currently, Cipher Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 2,016.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages as a specialty pharmaceutical company, which have diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. It acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and markets those products.

