Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF) Gets a Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Douglas Loe maintained a Buy rating on Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF) on May 8 and set a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Loe is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 38.6% success rate. Loe covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Neptune Wellness Solutions, IntelGenx Technologies, and Kalytera Therapeutics.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.29, representing a 50.2% upside. In a report issued on May 8, Mackie Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.50 price target.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals’ market cap is currently $23.21M and has a P/E ratio of 7.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.82.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages as a specialty pharmaceutical company, which have diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. It acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and markets those products. Its products include dermatology, hospital acute care, and out-licensed products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.