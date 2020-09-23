Cintas (CTAS) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger assigned a Hold rating to Cintas (CTAS) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $326.00, close to its 52-week high of $344.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 57.5% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Fleetcor Technologies, Service International, and Target Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cintas with a $305.40 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $344.97 and a one-year low of $154.33. Currently, Cintas has an average volume of 460.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CTAS in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Ronald Tysoe, a Director at CTAS sold 3,923 shares for a total of $1,256,066.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items. The First Aid and Safety Services segment comprises of first aid and safety products and services. The All Other segment includes fire protection services and its direct sale business. The Corporate segment consists of corporate assets such as cash and marketable securities. The company was founded by Richard T. Farmer in 1968 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.