Cineplex (CPXGF) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at TD Securities

Cineplex (CPXGF) received a Hold rating and a C$34.00 price target from TD Securities analyst Derek Lessard today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.58, close to its 52-week high of $26.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Lessard is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.3% and a 51.7% success rate. Lessard covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Pizza Pizza Royalty, Dorel Industries, and MTY Food Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cineplex with a $25.56 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.19 and a one-year low of $16.68. Currently, Cineplex has an average volume of 5,386.

Cineplex Inc. engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors.