Cineplex (CPXGF) Receives a Hold from National Bank

National Bank analyst Adam Shine maintained a Hold rating on Cineplex (CPXGF) today and set a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.79, close to its 52-week low of $4.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Shine is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 51.6% success rate. Shine covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shaw Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Thomson Reuters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cineplex is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.40, representing a 45.3% upside. In a report issued on June 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.19 and a one-year low of $4.00. Currently, Cineplex has an average volume of 4,075.

Cineplex Inc. engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

