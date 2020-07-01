Cineplex (CPXGF) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Drew Mcreynolds from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Cineplex (CPXGF), with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.02, close to its 52-week low of $4.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcreynolds is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 52.6% success rate. Mcreynolds covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rogers Communication, Quebecor, and Telus.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cineplex with a $10.21 average price target, implying a 54.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 15, TD Securities also upgraded the stock to Hold with a C$15.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $26.19 and a one-year low of $4.00. Currently, Cineplex has an average volume of 12.77K.

Cineplex Inc. engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

