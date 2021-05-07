Cineplex (CPXGF) Gets a Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Aravinda Galappatthige from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Cineplex (CPXGF), with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 57.5% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Shaw Communications, and Corus Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cineplex with a $10.69 average price target.

Cineplex’s market cap is currently $633.2M and has a P/E ratio of -1.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.14.

Cineplex Inc. engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.