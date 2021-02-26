Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Receives a Buy from Barrington

In a report released today, James Goss from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Cinemark Holdings (CNK), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 47.9% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

Cinemark Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00, a -11.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $29.03 and a one-year low of $5.71. Currently, Cinemark Holdings has an average volume of 7.77M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CNK in relation to earlier this year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.