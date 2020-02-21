Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wedbush and Goldman Sachs gave Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barrington. Analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on Cinemark Holdings today and set a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.16, close to its 52-week low of $29.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 55.8% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Lions Gate Ent Cl A, and National Cinemedia.

Cinemark Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.43, a 28.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Cinemark Holdings’ market cap is currently $3.83B and has a P/E ratio of 20.76. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.58.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.