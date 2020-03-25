Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After MKM Partners and J.P. Morgan gave Cinemark Holdings (NYSE: CNK) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Barrington. Analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on Cinemark Holdings today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.58, close to its 52-week low of $5.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.3% and a 41.7% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Lions Gate Ent Cl A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cinemark Holdings with a $26.44 average price target, implying a 95.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 10, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cinemark Holdings’ market cap is currently $1.36B and has a P/E ratio of 7.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -8.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CNK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Read More on CNK: