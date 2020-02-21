Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Cinemark Holdings (CNK), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.67, close to its 52-week low of $30.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.8% and a 40.2% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, AMC Entertainment, and Red Lion Hotels.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cinemark Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.17.

The company has a one-year high of $43.51 and a one-year low of $30.55. Currently, Cinemark Holdings has an average volume of 1.47M.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.