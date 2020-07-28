Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on July 20, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Cinemark Holdings (CNK), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.1% and a 34.7% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and AMC Entertainment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cinemark Holdings with a $17.25 average price target, representing a 41.2% upside. In a report issued on July 15, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Based on Cinemark Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $544 million and GAAP net loss of $59.59 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $715 million and had a net profit of $32.73 million.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.