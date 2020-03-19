Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Cinemark Holdings (CNK), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.58, close to its 52-week low of $5.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -26.7% and a 16.8% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, AMC Entertainment, and Red Lion Hotels.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cinemark Holdings with a $32.78 average price target, a 381.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $20.00 price target.

Cinemark Holdings’ market cap is currently $770.9M and has a P/E ratio of 4.03. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.54.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CNK in relation to earlier this year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

