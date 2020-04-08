Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Cincinnati Financial (CINF), with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $79.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 53.3% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cincinnati Financial is a Hold with an average price target of $88.33.

The company has a one-year high of $118.20 and a one-year low of $65.70. Currently, Cincinnati Financial has an average volume of 930.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CINF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess & Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance. The Personal Lines Insurance segment manages personal auto, homeowner, and other personal lines insurance. The Excess & Surplus Lines Insurance segment covers business risks such as the nature of the business or its claim history, that are difficult to profitably insure in the standard commercial lines market. The Life Insurance segment offers term life insurance, universal life insurance, worksite products, and whole life insurance services. The Investment segment generates revenue from the fixed-maturity investment and equity investment. The company was founded by John Jack Schiff Sr., Robert Cleveland Schiff, and Harry M. Turner in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, OH.