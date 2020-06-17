Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Gets a Hold Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche maintained a Hold rating on Cincinnati Bell (CBB) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.78, close to its 52-week high of $16.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Fritzsche is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 70.1% success rate. Fritzsche covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Frontier Communications, CenturyLink, and T Mobile US.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cincinnati Bell is a Hold with an average price target of $15.50.

Based on Cincinnati Bell’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $380 million and GAAP net loss of $34 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $380 million and had a GAAP net loss of $26.9 million.

Cincinnati Bell, Inc. is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services. The Information Technology Services and Hardware segment involves in managing IT solutions, including managed telephony, network and infrastructure services, equipment sales, and professional IT staffing services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.