Cimpress (CMPR) Receives a Hold from Barrington

In a report released today, Kevin Steinke from Barrington maintained a Hold rating on Cimpress (CMPR). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.9% and a 41.6% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Echo Global Logistics.

Cimpress has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $75.00, implying a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, SunTrust Robinson also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $68.00 price target.

Cimpress’ market cap is currently $1.93B and has a P/E ratio of 14.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.48.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CMPR in relation to earlier this year.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.