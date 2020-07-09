Cimpress (CMPR) Receives a Hold from Barrington

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Hold rating on Cimpress (CMPR) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $71.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.6% and a 41.8% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Echo Global Logistics.

Cimpress has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $75.00.

Based on Cimpress’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $598 million and GAAP net loss of $84.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $662 million and had a net profit of $6.53 million.

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. Its business includes BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. The company was founded by Robert S. Keane in January 1995 and is headquartered in Dundalk, Ireland.