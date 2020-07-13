Cimarex Energy (XEC) Receives a Hold from Scotiabank

In a report released today, Matthew Sorenson from Scotiabank maintained a Hold rating on Cimarex Energy (XEC), with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorenson is ranked #2944 out of 6767 analysts.

Cimarex Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $56.26 and a one-year low of $12.15. Currently, Cimarex Energy has an average volume of 1.95M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.