Cimarex Energy (XEC) Receives a Buy from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara maintained a Buy rating on Cimarex Energy (XEC) on March 9 and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.72, close to its 52-week low of $13.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -29.0% and a 21.6% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Extraction Oil & Gas, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Cimarex Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.90, implying a 201.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $35.00 price target.

Based on Cimarex Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $383 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $312 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XEC in relation to earlier this year.

Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.