Cimarex Energy (XEC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Credit Suisse and KeyBanc gave Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Siebert Williams Shank & Co. Analyst Gabriele Sorbara reiterated a Buy rating on Cimarex Energy today and set a price target of $63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.66, close to its 52-week low of $37.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -18.6% and a 26.6% success rate. Sorbara covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Extraction Oil & Gas, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Cimarex Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.38.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cimarex Energy’s market cap is currently $4.14B and has a P/E ratio of 8.08. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.06.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of XEC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.