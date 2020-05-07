Cimarex Energy (XEC) Gets a Buy Rating from Siebert Williams Shank & Co

In a report released today, Gabriele Sorbara from Siebert Williams Shank & Co maintained a Buy rating on Cimarex Energy (XEC), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -25.2% and a 23.3% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Matador Resources, Concho Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

Cimarex Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.07, a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $71.59 and a one-year low of $12.15. Currently, Cimarex Energy has an average volume of 3.77M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of XEC in relation to earlier this year.

Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.