CIIG Merger (CIIC) Receives a Buy from Wolfe Research

CIIG Merger (CIIC) received a Buy rating and a $50.00 price target from Wolfe Research analyst Robert Salmon on January 14. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Salmon is ranked #1668 out of 7245 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CIIG Merger is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $37.18 and a one-year low of $9.30. Currently, CIIG Merger has an average volume of 3.74M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CIIG Merger Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.