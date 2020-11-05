Cigna (CI) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Wolfe Research and Citigroup gave Cigna (NYSE: CI) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Raymond James. Analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on Cigna today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $214.16, close to its 52-week high of $224.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 62.3% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen, and Tenet Healthcare.

Cigna has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $252.00, a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $263.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $224.64 and a one-year low of $118.50. Currently, Cigna has an average volume of 1.9M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 108 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CI in relation to earlier this year.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Health Services segment includes pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services. The Integrated Medical segment offers a variety of health care solutions to employers and individuals. The International Markets segment covers supplemental health, life and accident insurance products; and health care coverage in its international markets as well as health care benefits to globally mobile employees of multinational organizations. The Group Disability and Other segment represents group disability and life, corporate-owned life insurance, and run-off business consisting of reinsurance; settlement authority; and individual life insurance and annuity and retirement benefits business. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, CT.