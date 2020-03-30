Ciena (CIEN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Rosenblatt Securities and Cowen & Co. gave Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Nomura. Analyst Jeff Kvaal maintained a Buy rating on Ciena today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 54.0% success rate. Kvaal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ciena is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.13, a 27.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Ciena’s market cap is currently $6.04B and has a P/E ratio of 22.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.44.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Converged Packet Optical; Packet Networking; Optical Transport; and Software and Services. The Converged Packet Optical segment develops and sells optical processors, switching systems and operating system software. The Packet Networking segment includes service delivery switches, services aggregation switches, and ethernet packet configurations. The Optical Transport segment manufactures and trades optical transport systems, common photonic layer, data networking products, data center interconnection and virtual networks. The Software and Services segment provides wide area network controller, network functions virtualization platform, and software applications. The company was founded by Patrick H. Nettles in November 1992 and is headquartered in Hanover, MD.