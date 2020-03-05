Ciena (CIEN) Gets a Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

In a report released today, Ryan Koontz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Ciena (CIEN), with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 65.4% success rate. Koontz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, CommScope Holding, and Lumentum Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ciena with a $50.42 average price target, representing a 19.3% upside. In a report issued on February 21, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Ciena’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $80.33 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $33.62 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Converged Packet Optical; Packet Networking; Optical Transport; and Software and Services. The Converged Packet Optical segment develops and sells optical processors, switching systems and operating system software.