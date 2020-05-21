Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Needham gave Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CDTX) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Maxim Group. Analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Cidara Therapeutics today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.51.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 43.0% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cidara Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.33, a 52.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Based on Cidara Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.53 million and GAAP net loss of $14.54 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $16.56 million.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.