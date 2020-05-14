Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.20.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 46.4% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Molecular Templates, and Vascular Biogenics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cidara Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cidara Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.82 million and GAAP net loss of $14.02 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.34 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.