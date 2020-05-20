CIBC Thinks Aurora Cannabis’ Stock is Going to Recover

CIBC analyst John Zamparo reiterated a Buy rating on Aurora Cannabis (ACB) on May 15 and set a price target of C$14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.65, close to its 52-week low of $5.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Zamparo ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -17.3% and a 27.3% success rate. Zamparo covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Supreme Cannabis Company, OrganiGram Holdings, and Cronos Group.

Aurora Cannabis has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $10.93, which is a -42.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$22.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $105.48 and a one-year low of $5.30. Currently, Aurora Cannabis has an average volume of 5.86M.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

