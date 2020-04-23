CIBC Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Northland Power (NPIFF)

In a report released today, Mark Jarvi from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Northland Power (NPIFF), with a price target of C$32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Jarvi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 60.0% success rate. Jarvi covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Just Energy Group, and TransAlta.

Northland Power has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.80.

Based on Northland Power’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $438 million and net profit of $45.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $381 million and had a net profit of $43.18 million.

Northland Power Inc is an operator of power producing facilities. These facilities generate electricity from natural gas or use renewable sources, such as wind and solar power. Most of the electricity produced by Northland Power comes from its thermal facilities. Additionally, almost all of Northland Power’s power generation takes place in Canada. The company also owns assets in Mexico, the Netherlands, and Germany. In the Netherlands and Germany, Northland Power is developing onshore and offshore wind facilities. Northland Power derives most of its revenue from the sale of electricity using long-term agreements and through its ownership of other power generating facilities, or NUGs, that also sell energy.