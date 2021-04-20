CIBC Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Franco Nev (FNV)

In a report released today, Cosmos Chiu from CIBC reiterated a Buy rating on Franco Nev (FNV), with a price target of C$230.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $139.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 50.7% success rate. Chiu covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Osisko Gold Royalties, Fortuna Silver Mines, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Franco Nev is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $150.12, a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$200.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Franco Nev’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $305 million and net profit of $177 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $258 million and had a net profit of $113 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 2007, Canada-based Franco-Nevada Corp. operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company. It operates through two segments: Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio, with a focus on precious metals such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals, as well as energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.