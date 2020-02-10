CIBC Sticks to Their Buy Rating for ARC Resources (AETUF)

In a report issued on February 7, Jamie Kubik from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on ARC Resources (AETUF), with a price target of C$10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Kubik ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -17.9% and a 22.9% success rate. Kubik covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Resources, Freehold Royalties, and Kelt Exploration.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ARC Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.44, a 64.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Based on ARC Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $7.73 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $121 million.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John P. Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.