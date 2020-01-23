CIBC Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Trevali Mining (TREVF)

CIBC analyst Oscar Cabrera maintained a Sell rating on Trevali Mining (TREVF) today and set a price target of C$0.20. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabrera has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.5% and a 38.5% success rate. Cabrera covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trevali Mining is a Hold with an average price target of $0.22, which is a 28.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Scotiabank also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a C$0.20 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $0.36 and a one-year low of $0.11. Currently, Trevali Mining has an average volume of 105.9K.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso. The company was founded by Mark D. Cruise on December 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.