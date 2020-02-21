CIBC Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

CIBC analyst Cosmos Chiu maintained a Hold rating on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) yesterday and set a price target of C$15.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 55.9% success rate. Chiu covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Fortuna Silver Mines, Hecla Mining Company, and Pan American Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Osisko Gold Royalties with a $11.36 average price target, which is a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$14.00 price target.

Based on Osisko Gold Royalties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $118 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $86.23 million.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate precious metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.