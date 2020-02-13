CIBC Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Colliers International Group (CIGI)

In a report released yesterday, Sumayya Hussain from CIBC maintained a Buy rating on Colliers International Group (CIGI), with a price target of $91.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.73, close to its 52-week high of $86.84.

Hussain has an average return of 10.0% when recommending Colliers International Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Hussain is ranked #1959 out of 5897 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Colliers International Group with a $91.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $86.84 and a one-year low of $60.28. Currently, Colliers International Group has an average volume of 42.73K.

Colliers International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.