CIBC Remains a Hold on Lundin Mining (LUNMF)

CIBC analyst Bryce Adams reiterated a Hold rating on Lundin Mining (LUNMF) today and set a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.37, close to its 52-week high of $13.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 73.4% success rate. Adams covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Torex Gold Resources, and Hudbay Minerals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Lundin Mining with a $12.35 average price target, implying a -5.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$13.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $13.11 and a one-year low of $4.05. Currently, Lundin Mining has an average volume of 109.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LUNMF in relation to earlier this year.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal and Sweden. It holds interest in the projects: Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.