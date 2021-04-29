CIBC Remains a Hold on Ero Copper (ERRPF)

In a report released today, Bryce Adams from CIBC reiterated a Hold rating on Ero Copper (ERRPF), with a price target of C$25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.80, close to its 52-week high of $20.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 73.4% success rate. Adams covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as First Quantum Minerals, Torex Gold Resources, and Hudbay Minerals.

Ero Copper has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.27.

Based on Ero Copper’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $91.24 million and net profit of $65.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $75.69 million and had a net profit of $45.17 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ERRPF in relation to earlier this year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products, The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.