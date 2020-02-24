CIBC Remains a Hold on Equinox Gold (EQX)

Catie Powers- February 24, 2020, 9:01 AM EDT

CIBC analyst Bryce Adams maintained a Hold rating on Equinox Gold (EQX) yesterday and set a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.70, close to its 52-week high of $9.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 60.9% success rate. Adams covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Golden Star Resources, Largo Resources, and Lundin Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Equinox Gold with a $9.05 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. It operates mesquite & Arizona gold mine, castle mountain, gold and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts