CIBC Remains a Hold on Equinox Gold (EQX)

CIBC analyst Bryce Adams maintained a Hold rating on Equinox Gold (EQX) yesterday and set a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.70, close to its 52-week high of $9.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 60.9% success rate. Adams covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Golden Star Resources, Largo Resources, and Lundin Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Equinox Gold with a $9.05 average price target.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. It operates mesquite & Arizona gold mine, castle mountain, gold and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.