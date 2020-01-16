CIBC Remains a Hold on Cogeco Communications (CGEAF)

CIBC analyst Robert Bek reiterated a Hold rating on Cogeco Communications (CGEAF) yesterday and set a price target of C$113.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.90, close to its 52-week high of $90.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Bek is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 70.5% success rate. Bek covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shaw Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Thomson Reuters.

Cogeco Communications has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $90.18, implying a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 3, TD Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$120.00 price target.

Based on Cogeco Communications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $63.66 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $53.63 million.

Cogeco Communications, Inc. is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments.