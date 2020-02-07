CIBC Remains a Hold on BCE (BCE)

CIBC analyst Robert Bek reiterated a Hold rating on BCE (BCE) yesterday and set a price target of C$63.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Bek is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 65.6% success rate. Bek covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shaw Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Thomson Reuters.

BCE has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $49.36.

Based on BCE’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $548 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $487 million.

BCE, Inc. is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media.