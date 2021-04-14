CIBC Remains a Hold on Baytex Energy (BTEGF)

In a report released today, Dennis Fong from CIBC maintained a Hold rating on Baytex Energy (BTEGF), with a price target of C$1.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.07, close to its 52-week high of $1.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.0% and a 40.4% success rate. Fong covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Gran Tierra Energy, Canadian Natural, and Bonterra Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baytex Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $1.28, a 22.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Stifel Nicolaus also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a C$1.75 price target.

Baytex Energy’s market cap is currently $570.1M and has a P/E ratio of -0.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.28.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BTEGF in relation to earlier this year.

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration & production company, which engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on October 22, 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.