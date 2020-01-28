CIBC Remains a Buy on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

In a report released yesterday, Oscar Cabrera from CIBC reiterated a Buy rating on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Cabrera is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -12.5% and a 33.7% success rate. Cabrera covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Nexa Resources SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Freeport-McMoRan with a $14.28 average price target, representing a 25.6% upside. In a report issued on January 24, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Based on Freeport-McMoRan’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.91 billion and net profit of $9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.73 billion and had a net profit of $137 million.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.